Coronavirus | 563 cases and 21 deaths in Gujarat on Monday

AHMEDABAD:

22 June 2020 20:37 IST

Ex-Union Minister Bharatsinh Solanki admitted to hospital in Vadodara with infection.

Gujarat’s coronavirus (COVID-19) infection count reached 27,880 with 563 infections reported on Monday while 21 deaths took the fatality count to 1,685.

The discharge count reached 19,917 with 560 people sent home. In Ahmedabad, 1,348 persons have succumbed to the infection among 19,151 cases reported. Surat with 3,365 cases and 134 deaths is the next worst-hit city. So far, 3,29,343 samples have been tested so far.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Bharatsinh Solanki was found infected and has been admitted to a hospital in Vadodara.

Earlier, three legislators in Ahmedabad had tested positive and recovered while two municipal councillors — one from the Congress and one from the BJP — died due to the infection.