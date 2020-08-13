Coronavirus | 56 in Lucknow juvenile home test positive

While it has a sanctioned capacity of 100, the home currently had 153 inmates

Fifty-six inmates and a home guard of a juvenile observation home in Lucknow have tested positive for COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday.

The home run by the Women and Child Development Department has inmates from Lucknow, Unnao and Rae Bareli districts.

As per the COVID-19 control room, as on August 11, 56 inmates and one home guard tested positive and were asymptomatic.

At present, all inmates were healthy and none of them had developed symptoms of COVID-19, said the government, adding that the positive cases have been shifted to a railway hospital for treatment.

The District Magistrate has instructed that the home be sanitised within three days and the rest of the inmates be tested in 10 days.