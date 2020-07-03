Coronavirus | 55 persons test positive in Odisha’s state-run cancer facility

Fifty-five people including many cancer patients in Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), Cuttack, eastern India’s premier government-run cancer care facility, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

SCB Medical College Hospital, Odisha’s leading State-run hospital, also reported 11 COVID-19 positive cases sending the authorities into tizzy.

According to information available, a total of 55 positive cases were detected in AHRCC during last 24 hours. These patients were earlier separated from the general ward and kept in isolation sensing that they were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Earlier, six COVID-19 cases were reported from campus of AHRCC in last week of June.

“We are seized of the matter. We are taking actions and will carry out contact tracing as per the protocol,” said Ananya Das, Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

The detection of 11 persons in SCB Medical College is a cause of concern as people from majority districts of Odisha as well as bordering districts of West Bengal depend on this premier hospital.

A couple of days ago, staff nurses of AHRCC had staged demonstration in front of the hospital alleging that their landlords were forcing them to leave the rented accommodation in wake of detection of COVID-19 cases.