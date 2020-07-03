Coronavirus | 55 persons test positive in Odisha’s state-run cancer facility

Fifty-five people including many cancer patients in Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), Cuttack, eastern India’s premier government-run cancer care facility, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
SCB Medical College Hospital, Odisha’s leading State-run hospital, also reported 11 COVID-19 positive cases sending the authorities into tizzy.
According to information available, a total of 55 positive cases were detected in AHRCC during last 24 hours. These patients were earlier separated from the general ward and kept in isolation sensing that they were showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Earlier, six COVID-19 cases were reported from campus of AHRCC in last week of June.
“We are seized of the matter. We are taking actions and will carry out contact tracing as per the protocol,” said Ananya Das, Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation.
The detection of 11 persons in SCB Medical College is a cause of concern as people from majority districts of Odisha as well as bordering districts of West Bengal depend on this premier hospital.
A couple of days ago, staff nurses of AHRCC had staged demonstration in front of the hospital alleging that their landlords were forcing them to leave the rented accommodation in wake of detection of COVID-19 cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath