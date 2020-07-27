Coronavirus | 534 new COVID cases in Punjab

Punjab recorded 534 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. It also reported 15 more deaths, taking the tally to 306, said an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 13,218. The major chunk of new cases were reported from the districts of Ludhiana (95) and Patiala (83). The Health department said there were 4,102 active cases and 8,810 patients had so far been cured.
In Haryana, 794 fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced, taking the tally of cumulative cases to 31,332. Haryana also reported three deaths, taking the total to 392. The major chunk of new cases, 219 and 121, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. There were 6,556 active cases and 24,384 patients had so far been discharged, said statement.
