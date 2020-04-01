Coronavirus | 52-year-old man becomes Assam’s first reported case

A 52-year-old man from southern Assam’s Barak Valley has tested positive for COVID-19, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

This is the first such case in Assam and the third in the northeast, after those of a 23-year-old woman in Manipur’s Imphal and a 50-year-old man Mizoram’s Aizawl.

“A 52-year-old person has been found positive for #Coronavirus and is Assam’s first #Covid19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College. His condition is stable,” Mr. Sarma tweeted.

A laboratory test conducted at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, an Indian Council of Medical Research-designated centre, had confirmed his infection. It was reconfirmed during a second test conducted at the National Institute of Virology in Maharashtra’s Pune. Officials said the man was away from Assam and had returned more than a week ago.