Coronavirus | 500 placed under quarantine in Haryana, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said acting on the inputs from the police and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), more than 500 persons who returned to the State after attending a congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi have been placed under quarantine.

“We got inputs that some virus positive people have visited Haryana after attending the congregation in March. Acting swiftly on it, they have been quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days,” he said here.

“During this period, they would not be allowed to move to any hotel, mosque or their homes.” He said the decision has been taken to prevent any possibility of spreading of the virus.

Mr. Khattar said 13,000 people in the State have been kept under supervision and 323 hospitalised on account of the virus. “So far 694 samples have been taken who have come in the contact of the positive patients and out of whom 543 reports have been found negative. The number of positive cases in the State is 16 and 13 have been discharged from the hospitals.”

The Chief Minister said contrary to countries like America, Spain and Italy “we have exercised utmost restraint and as a result of these things here are well under-control”.