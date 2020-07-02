Coronavirus | 5 deaths in Punjab, 4 in Haryana

Punjab recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and reported five deaths, taking the fatalities to 149, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 5,668. Those who died were from Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, SAS Nagar and Ludhiana districts. The major chunk of new cases, 41 and 17, were reported from Ludhiana and Amritsar districts respectively. The Health department said there were 1,530 active cases and 3,989 had so far been cured.

In Haryana, 393 fresh cases surfaced, taking the total tally of cumulative cases to 14,941. The State reported four deaths, taking the total fatalities to 240. The major chunk of new cases, 165 and 116, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 4,202, and 10,499 have so far been discharged, the statement added.