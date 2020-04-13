Coronavirus | 48 new cases, three deaths in Gujarat on Sunday

With 48 new cases and three deaths, Gujarat’s coronavirus infected cases mounted to 516, with 25 deaths in all. Meanwhile, 44 persons have recovered fully and been discharged from hospitals.

On Sunday, two persons died in Ahmedabad and one in Vadodara. So far, Ahmedabad and Vadodara have emerged as the main clusters with 282 and 101 positive cases respectively, while 12 deaths have been recorded in Ahmedabad and three in Vadodara.

As on Sunday evening, four patients were on ventilator support while 444 are stable but under treatment.

State Health Department’s figures show a total of 11,705 samples have been tested in the State so far, out of which 516 persons tested positive while 10,867 persons tested negative. Results for 332 samples pending.

As cases are surging with the highly contagious disease infecting people from newer areas, municipal corporations in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat have made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places.

The civic bodies have made stringent provisions for the rule — ₹1,000 fine for a first-time violation and ₹5,000 fine for subsequent violations, with the non-payment of fine attracting prosecution and jail terms up to three years.

However, covering of face with even a handkerchief or dupatta will also be considered as a mask, so people do not have to buy masks from medical shops.