Coronavirus | 47 die in J&K, govt. extends ‘corona curfew’ in 4 districts

Municipal Corporation health worker sanitizes a closed market in Jammu on Saturday, May 01, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The J&K government extended “corona curfew” in four districts, including the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar, on Saturday. The Union Territory (UT) recorded the highest single-day death toll of 47 and 3,832 positive cases.

"Thirty were declared dead from the Jammu division and 17 from the Kashmir Valley, taking the toll to 2,330 in the Union Territory (UT)," an official said.

Those who tested positive in the past 24 hours have pushed the figure of active coronavirus patients to 39,343. “Srinagar witnessed the highest 1,084 positive cases,” officials said.

The “corona curfew” brought the life to a standstill for the second consecutive day on Saturday. All markets, offices and educational institutes remained closed and the traffic was off the roads.

The J&K administration has extended the lockdown period of four districts, which include twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu, up to Thursday. Earlier, the government was planning to re-open daily business on Monday.

