Coronavirus: 45 active cases in Madhya Pradesh as eight test positive

Seven persons from Indore and one from Ujjain tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night, taking the number of active cases to 45 in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore. Two persons have succumbed to the illness in the State so far.

While three of the patients had a contact history, none had a travel history. Three of the patients were from the same locality in Indore, according to the college’s bulletin.

According to the State bulletin issued by Health Commissioner Prateek Hajela on Sunday evening, 33 patients were stable, while two were in critical condition.

“Within the containment area of 3 km radius of the residence of positive patients all residents are being visited at home,” said the bulletin.

On Saturday, four men in Indore, a girl in Ujjain and a man in Gwalior tested positive.

So far, the State has recorded 47 cases, including two who had succumbed to the illness, one each from Indore and Ujjain. While Indore has registered 27 so far, Jabalpur has recorded eight, Ujjain five, Bhopal three, Shivpuri two and Gwalior two.

To seek assistance, call the State control room at 181 or 0755-2527133.