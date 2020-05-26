Other States

Coronavirus | 405 positive cases, 30 deaths in Gujarat

Ahmedabad’s COVID-19 mortality rate is 6.8%, double the national average

Gujarat’s infection spike continued rising with 405 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths reported on Monday, increasing the State’s tally of cases to 14,468, and fatality count to 888.

As the State’s mortality rate is 6.15%, along with the spike in infections, there is also a spike in patients requiring ventilator support, with as many as 109 patients surviving through mechanised ventilation as on Monday.

In Ahmedabad, 310 new cases and 25 deaths were reported on Monday, bringing its cumulative numbers to 10,590 cases and 722 deaths. The city’s COVID-19 mortality rate is 6.8%, double the national average.

As on Monday, there were a total of 6,944 active cases in the State, while the number for Ahmedabad was 5,681.

So far, 6,636 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the State, including 4,187 patients discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad city.

Of 30 deaths reported on Monday, 25 came from Ahmedabad, three from the State capital Gandhinagar, and one each from Surat and Anand. The fatality count in Surat stands at 62, Gandhinagar’s count is at 13, and Anand at 10.

As per the data shared by the State’s Health Department, a total of 1,86,361 samples have been tested, out of which 3,492 samples were tested in the 24 hours till 5 p.m on Monday.

Coronavirus
