Coronavirus | 390 new cases, 24 deaths in Gujarat; clashes in Ahmedabad

With 390 new cases and 24 deaths, Gujarat continues to see sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and fatalities despite the stringent lockdown measures imposed in the two main affected cities of Ahmedabad and Surat. The State now has 7,403 cases, 449 deaths and 1,872 recoveries.

Meanwhile, two prominent medical experts — AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleriya and Dr. Manish Suneja — flew into Ahmedabad on Friday following instructions from Home Minister Amit Shah to guide local doctors.

In the wake of rising cases and high death rate, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to send a team of top experts to guide local doctors.

Ahmedabad added 269 new cases and recorded 22 more deaths, taking the city’s tally to 5,260 cases and 343 deaths so far while 1,001 patients have recovered.

The situation in Ahmedabad remains grim with almost 71% of the total cases, 5,260, and almost 75% of fatalities, 343, reported from the State.

The State government has concentrated its efforts in Ahmedabad and particularly in congested pockets of the city.

Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, special officer tasked by the State government to supervise and guide the municipal corporation in its efforts at containment and managing the pandemic, held a meeting with senior doctors and medical practitioners in the city and provided them AC buses and other infrastructure support for smooth movements of medical and paramedical staff in the city.

Dr Gupta also directed the civic body to extend all benefits available to the government doctors and staff including insurance package to all private medical practitioners and staff involved in COVID-19 works in the city.

Meanwhile, as the city remains under tight lockdown with total restrictions movement in containment’s zones, clashes between police and local residents occurred in the communally sensitive Shahpur. Police used tear gas to disperse the mob.

In Surat paramilitary forces were deployed as the number of cases surged with 824 cases and 38 fatalities reported from the city till Friday.