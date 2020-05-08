Coronavirus | 388 new cases, 29 deaths in Gujarat

Gujarat’s COVID-19 cases have jumped to 7013, with the addition of 388 new cases on Thursday. Number of fatalities thus far is 425, including 29 deaths on Thursday.

The pandemic continues its run in the State with over 300 cases and over 20 deaths every day for the last five days.

In Ahmedabad, 275 cases and 23 deaths were reported on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 4991 deaths to 321. On Thursday, 209 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The total number of cured patients is 1709. Now, 4853 patients are under treatment at various hospitals, 26 of them critically ill and on ventilator support.

Shut down in Surat

Surat saw four deaths and 45 infections on Thursday, increasing it’s cumulative numbers to 799 cases and 37 deaths.

After Ahmedabad, Surat authorities have ordered shutdown of the city, allowing only pharmacies and milk parlours to function from Friday. No grocery, vegetable or fruit shops will be allowed to open till May 15, as the authorities tighten measures to break the chain of transmission through these super spreaders. Sale of vegetable and fruit in carts too will not be allowed.

Hospitals, hotels

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has requisitioned eight more hospitals in the city and designated them as COVID-19 treatment hospitals, though they will treat other ailments too.

So far, 15 private hospitals have been requisitioned in the city after Rajiv Kumar Gupta was appointed Special Officer to supervise and guide the COVID-19 efforts of the civic body.

The civic body has also requisitioned 60 three star hotels with 3000 beds and air conditioning under the Epidemic Act. They too will be used for treatment of infected patients. “No hotel will charge the patients. The AMC will bear the expenses and costs,” Dr. Gupta said.