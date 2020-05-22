Other States

Coronavirus | 371 cases and 24 deaths in Gujarat

Number of cases in hard-hit Ahmedabad rises to 9,449

Gujarat’s COVID-19 tally jumped to 12,910 after 371 infections were reported while the toll jumped to 773 following 24 deaths on Thursday.

The State continues see sharp rise with over 300 cases per day for the last two weeks.

On Thursday, 269 patients were discharged after recovery, increasing the count to 5,488. Now, there are 6,597 patients under treatment at various hospitals while 52 others are on ventilator support as they are severely infected and critical.

The largest cluster and the second hardest hit city in the country, Ahmedabad’s numbers rose to 9,449 cases and 619 deaths after Thursday’s 233 cases and 17 deaths were added. There are now 5,500 active cases undergoing treatment in the city.

Three deaths were also reported from Vadodara and one each from Surat, Anand, Mehsana and Kheda.

The fatality count now is 57, which is the second highest after Ahmedabad while Vadodara’s is 35.

As per the Health department’s figures, 1,66,152 samples have been tested so far.

