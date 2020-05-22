Coronavirus | 363 cases, 29 deaths in Gujarat

With 29 deaths reported on Friday, the coronavirus (COVID-19) toll in Gujarat has gone up to 802, even as its mortality rate remains above 6%. The total number of cases jumped to 13,273, with 363 new cases.

Another worrisome trend is the growing number of patients requiring ventilator support. As on Friday, 63 patients are on ventilator, the highest number since the beginning of the outbreak.

But the number of patients being discharged is growing: 392 persons were discharged on Friday. There are 6,591 active coronavirus cases undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Ahmedabad reported 26 deaths and 275 cases on Friday. It has thus far reported 9,724 cases, including 5,421 active cases, and 645 deaths. while number of active cases in the city stand at 5421. The city’s mortality rate is 6.7%, nearly double the national average.

The recovery rate has increased in the city. “Ahmedabad’s recovery rate has increased by 140% in the last two weeks, thanks to the multi-pronged strategy adopted by the Municipal Corporation,” said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary and Special Officer appointed by the State government to supervise the efforts of the civic body to stamp out the disease.

The civic body has requisitioned 42 private hospitals and asked them to provide 50% beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Accordingly, 1,500 beds have been made available to the civic body and 500 patients have already been admitted at government costs.