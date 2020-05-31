Coronavirus | 2,940 cases in a day takes Maharashtra tally over 65,000

For the second time in May, Maharashtra recorded 2,940 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the second-highest single-day jump pushing the tally to 65,168. The State also recorded 99 deaths, taking the toll to 2,197. The same number was reported on May 22.

State health officials said 40 of the 99 deaths were reported in the past two days while the rest were reported from May 6 to 27. The highest of 54 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, two each in Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali region, seven each in Vasai-Virar and Panvel, six each in Thane, Pune and Solapur, three each in Raigad and Jalgaon and one in Nagpur. Two other deaths were of residents of Rajasthan and Bihar who succumbed in Panvel and Mumbai respectively. According to officials, nearly 67% deceased had comorbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease etc. The mortality rate in the State stands at 3.3%.

The recovery rate has improved to 43% with 28,081 patients discharged from hospitals so far. On Saturday, 1,084 patients were discharged.

Shortage of ICU beds in Mumbai

According to the data provided by the State, there are merely 8,501 Intensive Care Unit beds, though the requirement is much higher. Medical experts say 3% to 5% patients infected with the SARS CoV-2 require intensive care. A patient who goes into an ICU also takes a longer time to recover which goes beyond seven days. “As compared to the cases, we seem to have enough ICU beds now. But the problem is in the hotspot like Mumbai where maximum cases are being reported from and there is an acute shortage of ICU beds because of the patient load,” said health activist Dr Abhijit More of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 67 updates | May 30, 2020

The State has carried out over 4.33 lakh tests in its 43 government-run and 34 private laboratories. This comes to 3,349 tests per 10 lakh population as compared to the national average of 2,523 tests per 10 lakh population. Nearly 5.51 lakh people are under home quarantine and 35,420 are under institutional quarantine.

Spitting in public places has been made a punishable offence. Health Minister Rajesh Tope appealed people to follow this rule and help prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 and other diseases.