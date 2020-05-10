Coronavirus | 26 new cases, two deaths in Dharavi

Dharavi reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 859. The area reported two deaths, totalling 29 fatalities so far.

After a spike in the past two weeks, the number of cases seems to have stabilised. After reporting 50 new cases on May 7, it reported 25 new cases on May 8, another 25 on May 9 and 26 on Sunday. Some areas that reported cases include Transit camp, Matunga labour camp, Kumbharwada, Baliga Nagar. Among the new cases is a 13-year-old boy from Nehru chawl. About 222 people have recovered.

Among the two deaths, one is a 50-year-old woman from Mukund Nagar and the other, a 64 year-old man from Transit camp.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North ward, Kiran Dighavkar, said, “We had among the highest rate of contact tracing in Mumbai, with about 2,600 high risk contacts being placed under institutional quarantine. We will be ramping it up further. Besides, we have been checking the status of every positive patient reported from the area as well.”

7 cases in Mahim

Mahim reported seven new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 119. It also reported two deaths, a 59-year-old man from Makhdoomiya Nagar, and a 70-year-old man from Caddle Road.

Dadar has crossed 100 cases. It reported four new cases and one death, an 80-year-old woman. Both Dadar and Mahim fall under the same G North ward as Dharavi.