Other States

Coronavirus | 26 new cases, two deaths in Dharavi

A private practitioner in protective suit examine patients outside his clinic in Dharavi. File

A private practitioner in protective suit examine patients outside his clinic in Dharavi. File   | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhari

Among the two deaths, one is a 50-year-old woman from Mukund Nagar and the other, a 64 year-old man from Transit camp.

Dharavi reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 859. The area reported two deaths, totalling 29 fatalities so far.

After a spike in the past two weeks, the number of cases seems to have stabilised. After reporting 50 new cases on May 7, it reported 25 new cases on May 8, another 25 on May 9 and 26 on Sunday. Some areas that reported cases include Transit camp, Matunga labour camp, Kumbharwada, Baliga Nagar. Among the new cases is a 13-year-old boy from Nehru chawl. About 222 people have recovered.

Among the two deaths, one is a 50-year-old woman from Mukund Nagar and the other, a 64 year-old man from Transit camp.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North ward, Kiran Dighavkar, said, “We had among the highest rate of contact tracing in Mumbai, with about 2,600 high risk contacts being placed under institutional quarantine. We will be ramping it up further. Besides, we have been checking the status of every positive patient reported from the area as well.”

7 cases in Mahim

Mahim reported seven new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 119. It also reported two deaths, a 59-year-old man from Makhdoomiya Nagar, and a 70-year-old man from Caddle Road.

Dadar has crossed 100 cases. It reported four new cases and one death, an 80-year-old woman. Both Dadar and Mahim fall under the same G North ward as Dharavi.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 10:19:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-26-new-cases-two-deaths-in-dharavi/article31551976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY