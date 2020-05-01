Coronavirus | 25 new cases in Dharavi, no deaths

Dharavi reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total in Asia’s largest slum to 369 so far.

Also read: Coronavirus | Maharashtra cumulative tally crosses 10,000 mark

Of the 25 new cases reported in Dharavi on Thursday, some were from areas like Kalyanwadi, Kumbharwada, KunchikurveNagar, Muslim Nagar that had seen Covid cases in the past. Besides, cases were reported from newer parts of Dharavi including Chaughulechawl, Labour camp. With these, total cases in Dharavi now stands at 369. With no death reported today, the tolls remains 18.