Coronavirus | 23 members of a family in Bihar’s Siwan test positive

As many as 23 members of a family in a village in Bihar’s Siwan district have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the district to 29. The borders of Siwan, Begusarai and Nawada districts have been sealed by the State administration to prevent the spread of the disease.

Also read: Coronavirus: Number of positive cases in Bihar goes up to 39

In the village under Raghunathpur block of Siwan, a youth had returned from Oman on March 21 and had mingled freely with the residents, even playing cricket with friends. After his sample tested positive on April 4, 22 of the 28 members of his family, including several women and children, too were found infected. Six other people from different villages of the district too have tested positive.

With 29 positive cases out of the total 60 in the State, Siwan has become the hotspot in Bihar. A sizeable population in the district belong to the minority community and nearly 60,000 work in Gulf countries. The village from where 23 members of a family tested positive has a population of over 5,000, with nearly 900 households. It is 31 km from the Siwan town and 5 km from Raghunathpur block.

Also read: Coronavirus | Migrant workers slip out of Bihar quarantine centres at night, return by day

The Siwan district administration has sealed the village and drones are monitoring the movement of people. One company of Bihar Military Police and State Disaster Response Force personnel too have been deployed to sanitize the area. The Divisional Commissioner of Saran, along with top district officials, is monitoring the situation in the village. The villagers have appealed that all of them be tested as the youth had moved around quite freely.