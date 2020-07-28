Coronavirus | 22 deaths, 1,052 cases in Gujarat

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,052 infections and 22 deaths, with the fatality numbers rising to 2,348 and the cases to 56,874.
The State tested a record number of 25,474 samples during the day while the cumulative samples tested so far are 6,67,844.
The active cases are 13,146. While 41,380 patients have been discharged so far, 81 critically infected patients are put on ventilator support, as per the Health department,
The State government has said it has disbursed ₹244 crore from the Chief Minister’s relief fund to the local civic bodies and the Health department to purchase medicines and medical equipment.
In a statement, the government said it has disbursed ₹50 crore to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), ₹15 crore to the Surat Municipal Corporation, ₹10 crore each to Rajkot and Vadodara corporations and ₹5 crore each to the civic bodies of Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.
Moreover, ₹100 crore has been given to the Health department to procure medicines and equipment for the patients.
