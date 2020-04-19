Other States

Coronavirus | 20 new cases in Dharavi, taking total to 138

Dadar electric crematorium staff in protective suit after performing final rites of new corona virus victim (Covid-19) on Sunday.

Dadar electric crematorium staff in protective suit after performing final rites of new corona virus victim (Covid-19) on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

Majority are from areas that had previously reported cases

Dharavi reported 20 new cases on Sunday, taking the total to 138 cases, including 11 deaths. Majority are from areas that had previously reported cases while a few are from new parts of Dharavi.

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation intensified fever screening in Dharavi, more and more cases are being reported from areas already reported containment zones. The BMC and the Mahim-Dharavi Doctors’ Association have screened more than 37,000 residents for symptoms so far, of whom, about 210 were referred for testing.

Also read: Coronavirus | Over 550 new cases in Maharashtra in single day

Of the 20 new cases, three are from Kalyanwadi and two from Mukund Nagar, areas that had previously seen cases and are part of containment zones. Besides, new areas of Dharavi reported cases, including 60-feet road, Dhorwada, Baba Masjid, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Sanaulla compound, Chamda Bazaar, Rajiv Gandhi Chawl, Kunchikurve Nagar, Naik Nagar. A new part of Dharavi, Fatima Chawl, reported six new cases on Sunday. They include a seven-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.

Besides, Mahim, which falls in the same G North ward as Dharavi, also reported four new cases on Sunday. A constable living in the New Police Colony in Mahim had earlier tested positive. The four new cases are his close contacts. This brings the total cases in Mahim to 14.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 11:17:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-20-new-cases-in-dharavi-taking-total-to-138/article31383058.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY