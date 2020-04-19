Coronavirus | 20 new cases in Dharavi, taking total to 138

Dharavi reported 20 new cases on Sunday, taking the total to 138 cases, including 11 deaths. Majority are from areas that had previously reported cases while a few are from new parts of Dharavi.

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation intensified fever screening in Dharavi, more and more cases are being reported from areas already reported containment zones. The BMC and the Mahim-Dharavi Doctors’ Association have screened more than 37,000 residents for symptoms so far, of whom, about 210 were referred for testing.

Of the 20 new cases, three are from Kalyanwadi and two from Mukund Nagar, areas that had previously seen cases and are part of containment zones. Besides, new areas of Dharavi reported cases, including 60-feet road, Dhorwada, Baba Masjid, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Sanaulla compound, Chamda Bazaar, Rajiv Gandhi Chawl, Kunchikurve Nagar, Naik Nagar. A new part of Dharavi, Fatima Chawl, reported six new cases on Sunday. They include a seven-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.

Besides, Mahim, which falls in the same G North ward as Dharavi, also reported four new cases on Sunday. A constable living in the New Police Colony in Mahim had earlier tested positive. The four new cases are his close contacts. This brings the total cases in Mahim to 14.