Coronavirus | 20 more health workers test positive in Bhopal

Twenty more health workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal on Friday, taking the number to 70 in the city, the Bhopal district administration said. The number of cases in Bhopal soared to 119 as 24 fresh cases were reported.

Health workers, including doctors and others engaged in combating the outbreak in Madhya Pradesh, make up 59% of the cases in the city. As the infected officials don’t have any travel or contact history, the Health Department is yet to locate the source of the disease, which has visited even the Principal Secretary, Public Health and Family Welfare, and the CEO of the State Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Two junior resident doctors from a government medical college here, who have been engaged in COVID-19 duties, also contracted the disease on Friday. This comes a week after the first case from the Health Department, of an IAS officer tasked with procuring drugs and equipment for public healthcare institutions, was reported.

The office of the State Directorate of Health Services has been sanitised multiple times as most of the officials who had contracted the disease were not field workers, but those who devised strategies at the office. The virus has infected 13 police personnel and their families in the city.