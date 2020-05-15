Other States

Coronavirus | 20 deaths in Gujarat, with 340 new cases

Gujarat’s death toll crossed 600 with 20 deaths on Friday, increasing the toll to 606 while the number of COVID-19 cases in the State is nearing 10,000. With 340 new cases, the State’s tally has gone up to 9,932.

Gujarat’s trend of an unabated spike in cases continues with around 10% of samples testing positive. On Friday, a total 3,150 samples were tested, out of which 340 tested positive.

Also read: Centre steps in as COVID-19 cases rise in Gujarat

The State has so far tested 1,27,859 samples.

Meanwhile, Health Department figures show that there are 43 critically ill patients on ventilator support, while 5,248 are stable and under treatment.

On Friday, Ahmedabad crossed the 7,000 mark in the number of cases, with 261 new cases. Now, its total number of cases is 7,171, while with 14 new deaths, the total death count has risen to 479.

Surat crossed the mark of 1,000 cases with 32 cases on Friday. Now, the diamond city’s cumulative numbers are 1,015 cases and 47 deaths, including three deaths reported on Friday.

The State’s recovery rate is rising thanks to a large number of patients being discharged after the new guidelines came in, under which retesting of asymptomatic patients is not required after 10 days of hospitalisation.

So far, total 4,035 patients have been discharged after recovery, including 282 on Friday.

