Coronavirus | 20 deaths, 347 cases reported in Gujarat

A man wearing a protective face shield prays outside a temple during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 10, 2020.

A man wearing a protective face shield prays outside a temple during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 10, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

2,780 persons recovered and discharged from hospitals, says government

The fatalities due to COVID-19 in Gujarat crossed 500 when 20 deaths occurred on Monday, increasing the toll to 513 while 347 infections were added, bringing the number of cases to 8,542.

Of the 8,542 cases, 2,780 have been discharged from hospitals. On Monday, 235 patients were discharged. The State’s recovery curve is rising sharply after the new guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the discharge of patients. As per the new guidelines, patients with mild symptoms can be discharged after 10 days treatment in hospitals without retesting.

Now, 5,218 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals and are in stable condition while 31 patients are critical and on ventilator support.

Ahmedabad’s death toll has reached 400 with 19 deaths reported on Monday. The city continues to account for more than 75% of daily deaths occurring in the State.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 48 updates

Of the 347 cases reported on Monday, 268 came from Ahmedabad alone. The city’s numbers are: 6,068 cases and 400 deaths.

According to the Health department, the death rate and the daily numbers are declining in the State as the trend seems to have stabilised remaining below 400 per day.

After Ahmedabad, Vadodara reported 29 cases and Surat 19. So far, 914 cases have been reported from Surat including 39 deaths while Vadodara’s numbers are: 547 cases and 31 deaths.

