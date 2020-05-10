Other States

Coronavirus | 1.9k labourers allowed to board train from Mumbai to U.P.: Cops

A total of 1,916 migrant labourers stranded in the coronavirus-induced lockdown were given permission by Saki Naka police station to travel on board a Shramik Special train that left Mumbai for Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said on Sunday.

Also read: Vividly imagining the life of migrant workers

Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goel said multiple buses were used to get these labourers to Central Railway’s Lokmanya Tila Terminus in Kurla area of the metropolis.

“All details of the people traveling were taken, and documents analysed. The buses were sanitised,” he said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 4:41:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-19k-labourers-allowed-to-board-train-from-mumbai-to-up-cops/article31549878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY