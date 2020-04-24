Coronavirus | 191 cases, 15 deaths in Gujarat

There was a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections in Gujarat, which added 191 new cases and 15 deaths on Friday, taking the total to 2,815 cases and 127 deaths so far.

After neighbouring Maharashtra, Gujarat is the second largest State with number of cases and casualties due to the novel coronavirus. There are only seven recoveries on Friday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 265. As on Friday, 2,393 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, while 29 are on ventilator support.

Out of the 191 cases recorded on Friday, 169 are from Ahmedabad alone, while 14 out of 15 deaths also occurred in the city, which is the largest cluster with 1,821 cases and 83 deaths.

Meanwhile, only 1,438 samples were tested from April 23 5 p.m. to April 24 5 p.m. as per the data released by the State health department.

According to officials, the State has a capacity to test around 3,000 samples per day.