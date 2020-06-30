Coronavirus | 19 cases in Kerala linked to community spread

Thiruvananthapuram

30 June 2020 23:14 IST

20 dead in Karnataka; Telangana, A.P. report seven fatalities each; senior citizen succumbs in Thiruvananthapuram

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 20 deaths and 947 new COVID-19 cases. Seven patients each succumbed to the disease in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In what was seen as more evidence of local transmission of COVID-19 in Kerala, 19 more people got the disease from the community as of Tuesday. Nine were CISF personnel in Kannur.

Kerala reported 131 new cases, including one death on Tuesday. All except 19 were imported cases. With 75 new recoveries, active cases were 2,112.

With the test results of a 76-year-old man, who had travelled from Mumbai and passed away at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital on Saturday returning COVID-19 positive, the number of COVID deaths rose to 24. Northern Kerala, especially the Malappuram-Palakkad belt and the Kannur-Kasargod belt could pose a challenge as case cluster formation had begun to happen here, even through in a small way, data showed.

Just in the past five days, the number of people who developed COVID-19 through local transmission in Kerala, as per official figures, was 76. Over the past five days, 42 people who travelled to Tamil Nadu by flights and trains tested positive there.

All these people apparently contracted COVID-19 from the community and many were asymptomatic.

The total number of persons who tested positive in Kerala since the outbreak began was 4,442 and 2,304 recovered. There were 1,84,657 persons under surveillance and quarantine, of whom, 2,781 were in hospitals.

Nineteen new regions in Kannur, Alapuzha, Wayanad, Ernakulam and Palakkad entered the hot spot list on Tuesday, while 10 regions were dropped from it. Total number of hot spots stood at 127.

Seven deaths push toll to 187; tally crosses 14,000

Andhra Pradesh crossed the 14,000-mark in the COVID-19 case tally with the detection of 704 more cases from 18,114 samples.

Seven persons succumbed to COVID-19, taking the toll to 187 and the tally rose to 14,595. Of the total, there were 7,897 active cases and 6,511 recoveries. Three deaths were reported in Kurnool and two in Krishna. One death each occurred in Guntur and Anantapur districts, the Health Department said.

The total deaths in Kurnool and Krishna were 65 and 63 respectively, and the two districts account for 68% of all deaths. Of 704 new cases, 648 were among locals and the remaining were imported cases. Chittoor reported 107 new local cases, the highest, followed by Anantapur at 104. Krishna reported 84 new cases, Kurnool 82, Kadapa 75, Guntur 58, East Godavari 55, Prakasam 31, Visakhapatnam 26, Vizianagaram 13, West Godavari seven, Nellore five and Srikakulam one.

The district tallies of local cases were: Kurnool (1,955), Anantapur (1,571), Krishna (1467), Guntur (1,349), East Godavari (1,129), Chittoor (1,054), West Godavari (995), Kadapa (940), Nellore (608), Visakhapatnam (542), Prakasam (370), Vizianagaram (159), and Srikakulam (63).

While local cases increased to 12,202, the cases of people from other States went up to 1,997 and those of persons from abroad to 396.

Karnataka reported 20 deaths and 947 cases. Tuesday’s deaths were the highest for a single day. While 96 deaths have been reported in the last one week alone, 195 patients succumbed during June.

The death toll touched 246 (apart from four non-COVID deaths). The State’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 1.61%. Total cases came to 15,242, of which 12,021 were reported in June.

While Ballari reported six deaths and Bengaluru Urban four, two each were from Haveri, Vijayapura and Dharwad, one each from Kolar, Davangere, Belagavi and Mysuru.

The number of critical patients was on the rise, with 271 monitored in the ICU as on Tuesday.

Bengaluru continued to report a surge, with 503 more cases on Tuesday. With this, the total cases in Bengaluru touched 4,555. With a total of 543 discharges, as many as 3,916 patients were under treatment in designated hospitals in the city.

Testing also increased with an average of 14,000 samples tested per day. On Tuesday, the health bulletin said 15,588 samples were tested in 24 hours.

Telangana experienced a spike on Tuesday again, with 945 more testing positive. Cases totalled 16,339 and total fatalities stood at 260. Greater Hyderabad area contributed 869 positives.

Rangareddy district accounted for 29 cases and Sangareddy district 21 cases while in Medchal-Malkajgiri it was 13. There were 8,785 active cases in the State and 1,712 persons were discharged taking the total number of discharged to 7,294.

A Public Health department note said 3,457 samples were tested during the day taking the total samples tested to 88,563. Of these, 2,512 persons tested negative. The government would strengthen surveillance systems by intensifying collection of samples in areas with high incidence Health department staff were asked to enhance door-to-door survey of fever and related symptoms.

(With inputs from Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)