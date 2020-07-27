Coronavirus | 17 visually challenged test positive in Odisha as cases surge

Satyasundar Barik

27 July 2020 19:46 IST

State reports 1,503 new cases, taking the tally to 26,982.

As many as 17 visually challenged persons tested positive for coronavirus in Bhubanswar even as Odisha registered a surge in COVID-19 tally that shot up by 30.25% in six days.

Swab tests were conducted on 37 members of the Odisha Association for Blind (OAB). Of them 17 tested positive.

“We have no idea as to how our members were infected. While visually challenged persons struggle with disability day in and day out, the COVID-19 results have come as a massive blow to their mental health,” said Kapila Swain, OAB Secretary.

‘Govt. negligent’

Mr. Swain alleged that the government neglected visually impaired people by not carrying out disinfection inside the OAB’s building. No infected member was shifted to a COVID hospital while they were forced to sleep on floor without any bed, he said.

He urged the government to send doctors and paramedics at regular intervals to check the condition of infected members.

28 districts affected

Meanwhile, Odisha on Monday reported infections in 28 out of 30 districts. As many as 1,503 new cases were detected that took the total count to 26,982.

The positivity rate is a cause for concern. During the past 24 hours, the government conducted 9,327 tests and 1,503 turned out to be positive, and the positivity rate is 16.11%. It is one of the highest positivity rates in the country. The positivity rate has been in double digits since July 21.

The percentage of local cases detected each day has been hovering around 33-34. Experts say the high percentage of local cases indicated that a large section people are susceptible to contracting contagion.

Ganjam district continues to be the worst affected, recording 491 new cases on Monday. Now, the district’s total cases accounted for more than 34% of the State’s COVID-19 tally. Of the 147 deaths in Odisha, 82 fatalities are in Ganjam.