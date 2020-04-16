Coronavirus: 165 new cases in Maharashtra as State’s tally crosses 3,000 mark

The number of COVID-19 positive cases continued to pile up in Maharashtra as the State crossed the 3,000 mark on Thursday with 165 new cases being reported over a 12-hour span taking the cumulative tally to 3,081.

Pune district authorities also confirmed the death of a 65-year-old woman who had previously tested positive for the virus, taking the death toll in Pune district to 44 and the State’s tally to 188 thus far.

107 new cases in Mumbai

In a now familiar pattern, the majority of the new cases – 107 – were reported from Mumbai, while Pune district came next, reporting 23 cases, including four from Pimpri Chinchwad.

With this, Mumbai city’s tally of positive cases alone has crossed the 2,000 mark, standing at 2,003, while Pune district’s cumulative tally has touched 460 cases, with 388 of these from Pune city, and 45 of them from Pimpri-Chinchwad and the rest from the district’s rural parts.

In all, 13 cases were reported from Thane district, a further 11 from Nagpur, four from Malegaon in Nashik district in north Maharashtra, two each from Navi Mumbai and Vasai Virar, and one from Panvel (all three are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region), while one case each from Ahmednagar and Chandrapur districts.

On Wednesday, Pune had reported five deaths, more than Mumbai city (which had reported two), alarming authorities and prompting them to seal-off more parts of the city. On Tuesday, four deaths were reported from the city.

According to district authorities, the steady surge in the number of cases and deaths has caused them to take even sterner measures in the city’s sealed-off zones which fall under 15 police stations.

The bulk of the 390-odd cases in Pune city has originated from the heart of ‘Old Pune’, especially the Kasba Peth, Bhavani Peth, Bibwewadi and Sahakarnagar areas which account for more than 180 cases, while the Hadapsar, Dhole-Patil Road and Wanorie areas account for nearly 100 cases.

In north Maharashtra, Malegaon in Nashik district, which has reported more than 40 cases, is fast emerging as a virus hotspot after some people believed to have attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat conclave had tested positive there.

The State has reported more than 1,000 new cases and 40 deaths over a five-day period.

Maharashtra has the highest death toll (more than 40%) and the highest number of positive cases in the country, accounting for a fourth of India’s total positive cases.