Coronavirus | 16 new COVID-19 cases in J&K

Sixteen cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in J&K on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 581.

Five of the new cases were reported from the Jammu division and 11 from the Kashmir division. “Of 18,450 test results available, 17869 samples have tested negative till April 29,” a government spokesman said.

The J&K administration has placed 68846 people, including travellers and persons in contact with the infected, under home quarantine and other facilities.

J&K’s Bandipora district topped the list with 127 cases, followed by Srinagar with 87, Baramulla with 73 and Shopian with 71 positive cases.

