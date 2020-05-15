Other States

Coronavirus | 154 crew members of ships to be quarantined in Goa: Pramod Sawant

Pramod Sawant

Pramod Sawant  

The state government has set up paid quarantine facilities for these crew members

Over 150 people from Goa, who returned to the state on Friday after working on different ships as crew members, will be quarantined here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

This is the second batch of Goans, who have arrived in the state after working on different ships. Around 100 crew members of a cruise ship had returned to the state last month.

Also read: Coronavirus | Goa govt. imposes section 144

“Today, 154 Goan seafarers have been brought to Goa by road directly after signing off at Mumbai Port. Our Govt is working continuously in coordination with central depts to ensure that Goans stranded in different parts of the country & world reach home safely,” Mr. Sawant said in a tweet.

The state government has set up paid quarantine facilities for these crew members.

They are being tested for COVID-19 infection before being quarantined for 14 days.

After being free of COVID-19 for more than a month, Goa has recorded eight fresh cases, one of them a member of a ship’s crew. He had undergone 14 days quarantine at Mumbai, but was tested positive after his arrival in Goa on Thursday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 5:27:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-154-crew-members-of-ships-to-be-quarantined-in-goa-pramod-sawant/article31593485.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY