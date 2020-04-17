Coronavirus | 15 new cases take Dharavi’s tally to 101

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in Dharavi went up to 101, with 15 new cases reported on Friday. It also reported its tenth death, a 62 year-old man.

Asia’s largest slum had reported its first case on April 1, a 56-year-old man from Dr. Baliga Nagar. He died soon after he tested positive. Of the 15 new cases, three each are from Muslim Nagar, the Matunga labour camp and Indira Nagar. Janata society and Social Nagar also reported fresh cases. Laxmi chawl, which reported its first case and death on Thursday, reported another case. Muslim Nagar and Mukund Nagar still make up the bulk of cases in Dharavi.

The tenth person to die in Dharavi is a 62-year-old man from the labour camp who died at Sion Hospital. He also had co-morbidities.

“So far, we have screened 37,000 Dharavi residents for fever. Our testing is targeted: we look for symptomatic close contacts or symptomatic people in fever camps. That is why, our number of positive cases is high. Yesterday, of the 26 new cases reported, we found around 210 close contacts who were put under quarantine,” said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the G North ward.

In order to tackle the rising number of cases, the BMC is in need of trained health staff.