Coronavirus | 15 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours in Bengal

On Saturday, West Bengal recorded 15 deaths due to COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, even as the recovery rate touched almost 60%.
Six deaths were recorded from Kolkata, four from North 24 Parganas, three from Howrah and one each from Purba Medinipur and Hooghly districts. With the 15 deaths, the total number of people who have died of COVID-19 in the State has increased to 555.
With 432 people with COVID-19 infections being released from different health facilities, the recovery rate increased to 59.49%.
414 new cases of infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 13,945. Active cases in the State remain at 5,093. The number of people who have recovered stands at 8,297.
The State government has also started to make public information on the number of vacant beds for COVID-19 treatment at private and State-run hospitals. The number of vacant beds in private hospitals of Kolkata stood at 279, while the number of vacant beds in different facilities of the State government stood at 8,216 .
