Coronavirus | 149 test positive in Bengal

Kolkata

26 May 2020 04:33 IST

As of now, 3,816 people have contracted the infection and 1,414 discharged.

A total of 149 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, while six died due to the virus, a State health bulletin said on Monday.

As of now, 3,816 people have contracted the infection and 1,414 discharged. The total fatalities are 206. Over the last one week, about five persons have been dying daily due to the virus.

Advertising

Advertising