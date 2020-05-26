Other StatesKolkata 26 May 2020 04:33 IST
Comments
Coronavirus | 149 test positive in Bengal
Updated: 26 May 2020 02:06 IST
As of now, 3,816 people have contracted the infection and 1,414 discharged.
A total of 149 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, while six died due to the virus, a State health bulletin said on Monday.
As of now, 3,816 people have contracted the infection and 1,414 discharged. The total fatalities are 206. Over the last one week, about five persons have been dying daily due to the virus.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In National Other States
Read more...