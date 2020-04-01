Coronavirus | 14 more positive cases found in Rajasthan

Fourteen more COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the number of infected persons in the State to over 90.

Thirteen of the infected persons were found in the Ramganj area of Jaipur’s cufew-bound Walled City, which has emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot. When counted with the 18 evacuees from Iran staying in the Army’s wellness centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, who have tested positive, the total number of cases in the State went up to 108. Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said as many as 19 of the confirmed patients had turned negative and 15 of them had been discharged.

The 13 infected persons found in Ramganj were the contacts of the first person in the area who had tested positive recently. They were kept in the isolation facilities at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences and the National Institute of Medical Sciences. All of them were being shifted to the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur. The other case was reported from Jodhpur, where a 65-year-old man with no travel history or contact with any patient, tested positive for the disease.

Drones to be employed

After sealing the Walled City of Jaipur, the administration decided to monitor the curfew and carry out surveillance of the area with the help of drones. A flag march will also be conducted to instil confidence among the residents of Walled City.

Mr. Sharma said 183 persons had been identified in the State after they attended the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi. Staying in 13 districts of the State, they would be screened and sent to isolation or qurantine as per the medical advice, he said.

As part of the continuing measures to control the pandemic and generate resources to fight COVID-19, the State government has deferred part salaries of the Ministers, MLAs and officers. The police officers, Medical & Health Department officials and contract workers have been exempted from the decision.