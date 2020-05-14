Other States

Coronavirus | 13 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP, tally rises to 3,789

So far, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stands at 86 in the State

With 31 fresh infections, the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,789 on Thursday, officials here said.

There are 1,730 active cases in the state, while 1,973 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The testing capacity in Uttar Pradesh has been increased. As many as 5,833 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state on Wednesday, which is a record, he said.

“We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3 crore people have been surveyed by 73,131 teams in UP. Those having symptoms (of COVID-19) have been given required treatment,”Mr. Prasad said.

So far, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stands at 86.

Agra has reported the maximum number of deaths in the state at 24, followed by 14 from Meerut; nine from Moradabad; six from Kanpur Nagar; and four each from Firozabad and Mathura.

Three deaths each have been reported from Aligarh and Gautam Buddh Nagar; two each from Ghaziabad and Jhansi; and one each from Sant Kabir Nagar, Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti.

