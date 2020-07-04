Coronavirus | 118 days after first case, T.N.’s tally breaches 1 lakh

Chennai

04 July 2020 00:24 IST

Kerala remains focused on local transmission; Andhra Pradesh records 837 cases and eight deaths

After recording the first case of COVID-19 on March 7, Tamil Nadu’s overall tally of cases breached the one lakh-mark on Friday. With 4,329 new cases, the State accounted for a total of 1,02,721 cases of which 42,955 persons were under treatment. Tamil Nadu’s total case count crossed the 10,000-mark on May 15. In a little over a month, 40,000 more cases were added and positive cases touched 50,000 on June 17. The State reported 50,000 new cases in the last 16 days.

As more cases surfaced in Kerala, local transmission was seen as the reason for small clusters in districts such as Alappuzha, Kannur and Malappuram.

The situation had aggravated in the urban areas in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, where several cases had no known link.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day stood at 211, and 34 of these were people who contracted the disease through local transmission. The rest were imported cases.

Cases of local transmission included family clusters and those without a known source of infection. The 34 cases included six personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force at Kannur and one air crew member.

But 201 recoveries were also reported on Friday, which meant that only 10 cases were added to active cases.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala since the start of the outbreak were 4,964, of which, those under treatment in hospitals was 2,098. So far, 2,839 persons had recovered. The number of people under surveillance was 1,77,011, of whom 2,894 with mild symptoms were in hospitals.

Samples tested in the last 24 hours stood at 7,306.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that the disease was spreading in both urban and rural areas. While one had no control over the number of expatriates who were returning and who might have the virus, the effort was to minimise local transmission.

In Ponnani, Malappuram district, where triple lockdown was imposed following intense disease transmission, sentinel surveillance of 989 samples, including 681 employees of two hospitals in Edappal and 308 samples from five nearby panchayats, yielded three positive cases, he said.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 837 COVID-19 positive cases including two foreign returnees and 46 others who came from different States. Eight persons died during the period: four in Kurnool, two in Chittoor and one each in Krishna and East Godavari districts. The total number of deaths was 206. Cumulative positive cases in the State on Friday stood at 16,934 (A.P. cases 14,414), other States 2,111 and foreign returnees 409). Active cases and persons discharged stood at 9,096 and 7,632 including 258 sent home over the past day. The State had tested 9,71,611 samples, 38,898 of them in the last 24 hours.

Kurnool had the largest number of positive cases at 2,236 (active 1,074) followed by Anantapur 1,972 (852), Krishna 1,611 (890), Guntur 1,610 (878), East Godavari 1,387 (991), Chittoor 1,183 (764), Kadapa 1,120 (693), West Godavari 1,120 (848), Nellore 658 (278), Visakhapatnam 624 (305), Vizianagaram 184 (126) and Srikakulam 93 (36).

(With inputs from Vijayawada and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)