Coronavirus: 11 deaths, 122 cases so far in Gujarat

Fire and emergency service personnel wearing face masks sprays disinfectant to all major landmark and roads in Ahmedabad on March 22, 2020.

Fire and emergency service personnel wearing face masks sprays disinfectant to all major landmark and roads in Ahmedabad on March 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Of the 14 new cases reported on Sunday morning, eight are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation

Gujarat’s death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 11 when a 61-year-old woman succumbed to the infection in Surat on Sunday morning. Total number of cases also jumped to 122 when 14 new cases were reported on Sunday morning.

According to the State Health Department, out of 14 new cases, eight are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, which has emerged as the largest cluster infecting people in around 20 States in the country.

So far, 10 patients infected with Coronavirus have links with the religious congregation in Delhi from the State. This also includes one patient who died in Bhavnagar earlier.

The State police have identified more than 100 people who had attended the congregation and have quarantined them and they are being tested for the infection.

According to Gujarat’s Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi, so far 17 persons have recovered and discharged from their hospitals while 94 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals and are stable. As of Sunday morning, none of the patient in the State is on ventilator.

Gujarat’s largest city and commercial capital Ahmedabad tops the chart with highest cases of 53 and a casualty of five so far.

