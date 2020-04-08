Coronavirus | 108 foreigners from Delhi event in quarantine in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said 177 people including 108 foreigners from various countries who had taken part in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi had been put under quarantine in the State.

“Within six hours of receiving the information, we quietly began to work. Around 10-12 days ago, we put 108 foreigners who had participated in the programme in a quarantine centre. They are being monitored by the State administration and the Health department,” she said at a press conference here.

Also read: Explained | Who are the Tablighi Jamaat?

The remarks came after the Opposition political parties particularly the BJP had raised questions on the number of participants from the State in the event.

The Chief Minister on April 1 said 54 persons including 40 foreigners had been put under quarantine. Giving details of the persons who attended the religious gathering, Ms Banerjee also targeted the Centre.

“A lot of people had gathered at Nizamuddin, because they were allowed to gather there… I do not want to get into a political argument over this issue. But what I want to say is when we got the information that many people from Bengal had also gone there, our administration quietly took the necessary steps,” she said. In certain cases maintaining secrecy is necessary to ensure that there is no panic in society, she said.

Ms. Banerjee said the number of active cases stands at 71 and 61 of them are from 11 families. The number of deaths according to the official bulletin remains five. Ms. Banerjee said 30 doctors and five nurses of the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata who had come in contact with the infected persons have tested negative.

Regarding the possibility of extension of the lockdown period, she said she has come across reports that it would be extended. “Unless there is official confirmation we cannot say anything.” She said the lockdown is causing a lot of problems for the common people but added that the virus is a very big problem and suggested that an extension of the lockdown should be in a humane manner.