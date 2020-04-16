Coronavirus | 105 new cases in Gujarat; State death toll at 36

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 871 after 105 more people tested positive for the infection during the last 12 hours, a health official said on Thursday. The State death toll stands at 36 as of Thursday morning.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 23 updates | April 16, 2020

Among the new cases, 42 were reported fromAhmedabad, 35 from Surat, eight from Anand, six from Vadodara, four each from Banaskantha and Narmada, three from Rajkot, and one each from Gandhinagar, Kheda and Panchmahal, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

So far, 64 people from the State have been discharged after recovery, she added.