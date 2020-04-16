Other States

Coronavirus | 105 new cases in Gujarat; State death toll at 36

Women stand in painted circles and maintain social distancing to collect face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers, distributed by Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in Ahmedabad, on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Women stand in painted circles and maintain social distancing to collect face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers, distributed by Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in Ahmedabad, on Saturday, April 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat stands at 871

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 871 after 105 more people tested positive for the infection during the last 12 hours, a health official said on Thursday. The State death toll stands at 36 as of Thursday morning.

Among the new cases, 42 were reported fromAhmedabad, 35 from Surat, eight from Anand, six from Vadodara, four each from Banaskantha and Narmada, three from Rajkot, and one each from Gandhinagar, Kheda and Panchmahal, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

So far, 64 people from the State have been discharged after recovery, she added.

