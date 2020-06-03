Coronavirus | 102 cases in Manipur now

People from Northeast, all from Manipur, leaving from Kalina in Mumbai. File

IMPHAL:

03 June 2020 21:04 IST

Twelve persons were discharged from RIMS after they tested negative.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infected persons in Manipur reached 102 on Wednesday evening, official reports said.

Additional Director of Health and Spokesperson Dr. Khoirom Sashikanta Mangang said, “Thirteen persons were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive. They have been in the isolation wards of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences. They had recently come to Manipur from Chennai and Delhi. They are from six districts of the State.”

Advertising

Advertising

On the other hand, 12 persons were discharged from RIMS after they tested negative.

State Helpline numbers for COVID-19 | MLA slams Manipur govt's steps against COVID-19

Meanwhile, the State Health Minister L. Jayentakumar handed over two ambulances for use in remote districts. There have been reports that ambulances were not found for transporting patients and recovered persons. In one instance, a tribal girl was taken from Imphal to a far off district in an autorickshaw driven by a woman as no ambulance was available.

Also Read | Manipur parties slam Centre's plan for delimitation

There have also been growing complaints over the supply of stale food to some inmates of quarantine centres in and around Imphal.

Police in Nambol in Bishnupur district on Tuesday rounded up three inmates of a quarantine centre. Police said that they had been smuggling in alcohol, marijuana and cigarettes from outside.