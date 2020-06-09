Other States

Coronavirus | 10-day special awareness campaign on COVID-19 in Rajasthan

Risk of spread of seasonal diseases, infections would increase with onset of monsoon: Ashok Gehlot

A 10-day special campaign will be launched in Rajasthan on June 21 to spread awareness about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The public will be apprised of the need to remain alert, follow all health protocols and save themselves from the infection after the restart of commercial activities.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Tuesday the people residing in villages, hamlets, wards and city neighbourhoods would be made aware through various means between June 21 and 30 to protect themselves against the disease.

The campaign will be conducted with the support of the Anganwadi workers, auxiliary nurse midwives, accredited social health activists, revenue and panchayat officials and the local public representatives. Awareness material on the novel coronavirus, including banners and pamphlets, will be distributed door-to-door.

Mr. Gehlot said the risk of the spread of seasonal diseases and infections would increase with the onset of monsoon. “Since most of the activities have restarted in the first phase of the COVID-19 unlock, we have to remain alert during the next few months. A negligent attitude will only increase the risk of infection,” he said.

The Medical & Health Department has started an analysis of the death of COVID-19 patients with the focus on their comorbidity conditions. With the recovery rate has touch 74.6%, the testing capacity has been ramped up to 25,000 per day.

