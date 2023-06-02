ADVERTISEMENT

At least 47 injured, fatalities feared as Coromandel Express derails after collision with goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district

June 02, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The accident occured around 7.20 p.m. near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata

The Hindu Bureau

The Coromandel Express collided with a freight train in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2, 2023 resulting in a derailment of several bogies. Photo: Special Arrangement

 Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2 after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said. At least 47 injured persons have been admitted to a Balasore hospital, while several fatalities are feared in the accident, officials told PTI.

The accident happened around 7.20 p.m. near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, they said.

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force has rushed to the accident spot for search and rescue operations. Five ambulances have been sent from Bhadrak.

West Bengal govt coordinating with Odisha

Reacting to the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and said, “Some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured.”

“We are sending a 5-6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations,” she added.

Emergency Control Room Balasore -91 6782 262 286

(With inputs from PTI)

