Coromandel Express derailment | Three NDRF teams at site, six more being rushed

June 03, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

Three NDRF teams are working at the triple train crash site in Odisha's Balasore district while six more are being rushed to the spot, officials said on Friday.

The estimated strength of the nine teams was about 240 personnel, they said.

NDRF Director-General (DG) Atul Karwal said that his teams were working in coordination with the Odisha State government and railway authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As we understand, our job requires heavy lifting as railway coaches have climbed on one another. Some heavy lift cranes are being brought in by the State government while we are mobilising more cutters and equipment as we speak," Mr. Karwal said.

The rescue teams were equipped with stretchers, gas and plasma cutters, lifting pads, first-aid kits and other equipment, besides sniffer dogs, NDRF Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Yadav said.

While one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, located at its regional response centre in Balasore, was the first to reach the accident site, two more reached shortly after.

Six more teams are being rushed from Mundali in Cuttack district, about 100 km from the crash site, and Kolkata, the officials said.

18 trains cancelled

Eighteen long-distance trains were cancelled following the horrific triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening, an official said.

Seven trains were also diverted via the Tatanagar station, he said.

The 12837 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 12863 Howrah-Bengaluru Superfast Express, 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail were cancelled, the official said.

He said that 12895 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 20831 Howrah-Sambalpur Express and 02837 Santragachi-Puri Express were also cancelled for the day.

“As we understand, our job requires heavy lifting as railway coaches have climbed on one another”Atul Karwal NDRF Director-General

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.