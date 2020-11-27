Cordial talks with Sidhu: Amarinder

CHANDIGARH

27 November 2020 01:38 IST

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been at loggerhead met amid speculations of their patch-up, the Chief Minister on Thursday said both leaders just had simple talks and unfortunately the media was making a mountain out of a molehill.

Capt. Amarinder said he hoped that he and Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue to have cordial meetings like they had on Wednesday, where they spoke a lot about cricket, apart from a host of other things.

“I was satisfied and happy with the meeting, and so was Sidhu,” said Capt. Amaridner quashing media speculation of serious discussions between the two.

