Other States

Cordial talks with Sidhu: Amarinder

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been at loggerhead met amid speculations of their patch-up, the Chief Minister on Thursday said both leaders just had simple talks and unfortunately the media was making a mountain out of a molehill.

Capt. Amarinder said he hoped that he and Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue to have cordial meetings like they had on Wednesday, where they spoke a lot about cricket, apart from a host of other things.

“I was satisfied and happy with the meeting, and so was Sidhu,” said Capt. Amaridner quashing media speculation of serious discussions between the two.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2020 1:41:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/cordial-talks-with-sidhu-amarinder/article33189161.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY