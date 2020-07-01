Copycat robberies on KMP expressway

GURUGRAM

01 July 2020 00:00 IST

All victims were travelling towards Manesar; police clueless

Three families travelling with women and children have been robbed of cash and jewellery at gunpoint on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway over the last 10 days in copycat incidents. The police suspect the same gang is behind the three robberies, but there has been no breakthrough.

In all the three cases, the families, travelling in cars, were forced to pull over after the iron nails strewn on the road caused the tyres to burst. Speaking to The Hindu over phone, the victims recalled how five-six armed young men, their faces covered, walked up to them from different directions, held them at gunpoint and fled the spot after robbing them in a few minutes time.

All the victims were travelling towards Manesar and the robbery took place some distance from the toll on the expressway at Palwal.

Om Prakash, 61, was travelling from Lucknow to Kotputli with his wife, daughter-in-law and children on June 23 around 3 a.m. when the tyres of their vehicle burst near Palwal. The robbers took away the women’s jewellery and ₹85,000 cash.

Rajender, a transporter from Gurugram, was returning home with his family on June 26 around 10 p.m. when they were robbed.

On June 20, cab driver Anuj was going to Rajasthan with his family when the robbers struck. They were robbed of cash and jewellery.