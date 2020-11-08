Copies of newspaper destroyed

Agartala

08 November 2020 00:56 IST

Around 6,000 copies of a newspaper were snatched from passenger buses and destroyed in Tripura’s Gomati district by a group of men on Saturday, apparently after the daily published reports alleging corruption in the State Agriculture Department.

Gomati Superintendent of Police Lucky Chowhan said a written complaint was filed at Radhakishorepur police station at Udaipur. “While being transported to different districts in the morning, around 6,000 copies of the newspaper were snatched from buses. Half of them were burnt and others were torn and thrown away,” said Anol Roy Chowdhury, editor of daily Pratibadi Kalam.

