COPD treatment eluding power loom workers

Persistent cough has refused to leave Raees Ahmed, 44, for a decade now. Briskly shifting between six power looms running furiously at his dimly-lit boxy house, amid the clatter, he shouts, “What is so unusual about it? Everyone has a cough here.”

Cooped up in a 20-by-30 feet house in Azad Nagar, where all 200 families run power looms from home, Mr. Ahmed suffers from a disease still a mystery to him. Along with him, two children and wife share the same room, with two doors on just one side, where they cook, eat, study, watch TV and sleep. Only to use the toilet do they step out.

High mortality

Faced with misdiagnosis and often given treatment for tuberculosis, several power loom workers in Burhanpur, already bearing the brunt of the GST regime, declining returns and high electricity bills, suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an irreversible lung congestion caused by long-term exposure to organic dust, in this case suspended cotton fibre.

Despite having the highest incidence of respiratory diseases in the State, Burhanpur, where 1.5 lakh persons depend on 40,000 small-scale power looms, operating out of homes or unorganised small workshops, is yet to have the facility to detect COPD, says civil surgeon Shakeel Ahmed Khan.

“The disease is preventable, but not curable. We give them symptomatic cure for cough bleeding or breathlessness which may provide temporary relief. But in the absence of long-term treatment, mortality is alarmingly high,” he says. “At present we are able to figure out it’s not TB but COPD through X-rays. But with a detection facility we could start targeted treatment.”

Left out out of government medical records in the absence of a State or Centrally sponsored scheme, an official count has eluded COPD patients. Still, Mr. Khan estimates almost one member in every household of 8 to 10 persons in Burhanpur suffers from the disease.

“We mostly give them medicines for TB or pneumonia. But an alarming level of gutka consumption among them aggravates the disease,” says an official of the district TB centre, requesting anonymity.

As per the WHO Global Report on Tobacco Attributable Mortality, 2012, within non-communicable diseases group, 28% of deaths caused by COPD are attributable to tobacco. And exposure to indoor air pollution caused by cooking and heating could aggravate the incidence especially among women.

Most labourers approach quacks for treatment first, who misdiagnose their disease as tuberculosis, as the symptoms are almost similar, says Mr. Khan. “How can we wear masks and work when we have to spit the gutka every now and then? Instead, the government should provide us alternative employment,” says Mohammed Iqbal, frantically coughing. A labourer, he makes ₹6,500 a month working at a power loom workshop. According to the University of Washington’s Global Burden of Disease study, 2018, COPD was the second highest cause of deaths in India after heart diseases in 2017.