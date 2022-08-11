Other States

Constable stages protest over quality of food provided by a mess in Uttar Pradesh; probe ordered

Photo used for representational purposes only.
PTI Firozabad August 11, 2022 11:15 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 11:16 IST

A video of a constable bursting into tears and sitting on a dharna over the "poor" quality food provided by the mess at the police lines in Firozabad of Uttar Pradesh has prompted the department to order an inquiry.

In the clip that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's promise to give ₹1,875 separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Taking note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has ordered an inquiry.

The SSP said the matter has been noted and Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava has been asked to probe the quality of food provided by the mess.

The official added that 15 cases were pending against the constable, including indiscipline and remaining absent from duty, and Circle Officer, Police Lines, Hira Lal Kanaujia has been asked to probe them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Uttar Pradesh
food
Read more...